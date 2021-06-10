Cramer, Judith A. "Judy"
December 8, 1942 - June 8, 2021
Preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Charles Borg; and her father, Eston McGarraugh. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim; her three children, Jeff, Jay (Kate) and Jill; five grandchildren, Zac, Tyler, Josie, Grace and Emerson; her sisters, Bitsy Meacham (Russ) and Jane Means (HT); as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces/nephews. Judy passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and three children. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first.
FUNERAL SERVICES will be held 11am Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Rejoice Lutheran Church. 2556 S. 138th Street. Omaha, NE. Memorials suggested to Country House Residence Omaha or the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2021.