Judith A. "Judy" Cramer
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Cramer, Judith A. "Judy"

December 8, 1942 - June 8, 2021

Preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Charles Borg; and her father, Eston McGarraugh. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim; her three children, Jeff, Jay (Kate) and Jill; five grandchildren, Zac, Tyler, Josie, Grace and Emerson; her sisters, Bitsy Meacham (Russ) and Jane Means (HT); as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces/nephews. Judy passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and three children. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first.

FUNERAL SERVICES will be held 11am Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Rejoice Lutheran Church. 2556 S. 138th Street. Omaha, NE. Memorials suggested to Country House Residence Omaha or the Alzheimer's Association. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

Braman Mortuary – Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 St. - Omaha, NE 68137 - 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rejoice Lutheran Church
NE
This came as a sad surprise. Judy and I were great friends in high school, which I remember well and fondly. We were in the same sorority in college and while Judy was always wonderful, the sorority was not so great. Of course Jim and I were high school classmates. I am sure Judy was an exceptional wife and mother. May her memory be eternal.
Evette Abraham Hackman
Friend
July 2, 2021
