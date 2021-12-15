Menu
Judith C. English
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
English, Judith C.

December 2, 1938 - December 12, 2021

Preceded in death by Husband Robert English Sr. Parents: Art and Gertrude Wurtz.

Survived by Sons: Robert E. Jr. (Tari) English, Brian (Debbie) English. Grandchildren: Ben and An English, Brittney English and Ryan Dutra, Todd Vacek, Curt Vacek. Great-Grandchildren: Kyrie and Kyriann English. Sister: Joyce (Van) Moe. Many Nieces, Nephews other Relatives and Friends.

VISITATION: Thursday at Mortuary from 5-7pm, with Rosary Service at 7pm.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Private Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. Vincent DePaul.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St., Papillion NE | 402-339-3232
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Dec
16
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the pleasure of working with Judy for a number of years. She was full of life and energy and always smiling! She shared some stories that I will always remember. I remember her leaping 4' out if her chair one day after a phone call (I think it was the birth of one of the grandkids) . She will always hold a place in my heart. Prayers to the family.
Bobbette Behrens
Work
December 16, 2021
Judy has been my neighbor for the last 30 years. She will be missed terribly . My heartfelt condolences to your family.
Diane Linstrom
Friend
December 16, 2021
Judy worked with me for years and what a beautiful woman she was. Really considered a friend rather than a work mate. Great memories of her always. My condolences to the family.
Denise E. Bighia
Friend
December 16, 2021
