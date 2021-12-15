English, Judith C.



December 2, 1938 - December 12, 2021



Preceded in death by Husband Robert English Sr. Parents: Art and Gertrude Wurtz.



Survived by Sons: Robert E. Jr. (Tari) English, Brian (Debbie) English. Grandchildren: Ben and An English, Brittney English and Ryan Dutra, Todd Vacek, Curt Vacek. Great-Grandchildren: Kyrie and Kyriann English. Sister: Joyce (Van) Moe. Many Nieces, Nephews other Relatives and Friends.



VISITATION: Thursday at Mortuary from 5-7pm, with Rosary Service at 7pm.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Private Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. Vincent DePaul.



KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY



441 No Washington St., Papillion NE | 402-339-3232



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.