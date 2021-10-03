Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith K. Kumm
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Kumm, Judith K.

May 28, 1943 - October 1, 2021

Gretna. Preceded in death by spouse, Gordon P.; parents, Ivar and Marcella Swanson; and siblings, Rose Peterson, June Ziegenbein, Betty Prather, and Roger Swanson. Survived by children, Matthew P., Laura Kracht (David), and Jennifer Goodwin (Kurt Goetzinger); grandchildren, Jonathan, Jesse, Paul, Jaden, and Taylor; sister, Karen Young (Jim); and a host of other loving family and friends.

VISITATION: from 5-7pm Tuesday at the Gretna Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Wednesday (and what would have been their 58th Wedding Anniversary) at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna, NE. BURIAL in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to the family for later designation.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Oct
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.