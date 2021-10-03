Kumm, Judith K.May 28, 1943 - October 1, 2021Gretna. Preceded in death by spouse, Gordon P.; parents, Ivar and Marcella Swanson; and siblings, Rose Peterson, June Ziegenbein, Betty Prather, and Roger Swanson. Survived by children, Matthew P., Laura Kracht (David), and Jennifer Goodwin (Kurt Goetzinger); grandchildren, Jonathan, Jesse, Paul, Jaden, and Taylor; sister, Karen Young (Jim); and a host of other loving family and friends.VISITATION: from 5-7pm Tuesday at the Gretna Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Wednesday (and what would have been their 58th Wedding Anniversary) at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna, NE. BURIAL in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to the family for later designation.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090