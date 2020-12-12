Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith A. Roucka
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE
Roucka, Judith A.

August 9, 1940 - December 2, 2020

Age 80. Worked at Western Electric 35 years. Survived by husband, Lyle Roucka; children, Diane and Steven (Diana) Roucka; grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler, Megan, Colton; siblings, Christine (Richard) Shanahan, Tom (Joyce) Vlasak, Richard (Julie) Vlasak; In-laws, Karen Gay, Darlene (Milo) Divis, James (Rose) Roucka; many nieces and nephews.

Private Service this weekend with Celebration of Life later. Memorials to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL

2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025

(402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Diane and Family, I am so sad to hear of your Mom’s passing. She was a lovely woman and I am so glad I was fortunate to know her during our time in Nebraska. You are all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Love to all, Janet Wimer
Janet Wimer
Friend
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results