Roucka, Judith A.
August 9, 1940 - December 2, 2020
Age 80. Worked at Western Electric 35 years. Survived by husband, Lyle Roucka; children, Diane and Steven (Diana) Roucka; grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler, Megan, Colton; siblings, Christine (Richard) Shanahan, Tom (Joyce) Vlasak, Richard (Julie) Vlasak; In-laws, Karen Gay, Darlene (Milo) Divis, James (Rose) Roucka; many nieces and nephews.
Private Service this weekend with Celebration of Life later. Memorials to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
.
MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025
(402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2020.