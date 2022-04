Weidenfeller, Judith K. (Harper)



August 28, 1941 - January 7, 2022



Survived by husband of 57 years, Anthony Weidenfeller; sons, Paul (Lisa), and Michael; grandchildren: Jackson, Joshua, Otis, and Amanda; and brother, William Harper (Phyllis).



PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.