Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith A. Yancey
ABOUT
Cathedral High School
FUNERAL HOME
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN
Yancey, Judith A.

July 20, 1939 - December 13, 2020

Age 81 of Carmel, IN. Passed away on December 13, 2020. Judy was born on July 20, 1939 in Omaha to Albert and Lenora Tomich. She was especially close to her grandparents and loved spending time with them in Kirksville, MO.

Judy grew up in Omaha, where she was the captain of the cheerleading squad at Cathedral High School. She was actively involved in theatre productions such as Carousel and Oklahoma during her teenage years. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart College in Omaha. Her strong Catholic faith was an important and consistent part of her life. She found much peace and joy with her involvement with the Church.

She met her husband, Richard in Omaha at a house party and immediately fell in love with him and his family. They were married in 1961 at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, IN. They moved frequently in their early years together but settled once their three children were of school age in the Indianapolis area and ultimately Carmel where they have resided for the past 48 years. Judy was an athlete. She enjoyed golf and tennis for many years. She was an avid walker and would average about two miles each day.

Anyone who had the opportunity to visit their home would have recognized Judy's great love of family and home. This was her greatest joy in life. She was able to share this with her children and in later years her grandchildren who all adored her.

Judy spent much of her life traveling. She thoroughly enjoyed the history and art of the European countries. She took over 20 ocean cruises where she often made new lifelong friends. On one of her trips to Mexico she caught an 80 pound Maui Maui while deep sea fishing. She shared her catch and was able to feed an entire beach party at her hotel. Happiness was a common theme in Judy's life. She always was able to smile and laugh through even the most difficult times. You have never met a more patient and loving woman than Judy Yancey. She truly brought out the best in everyone.

She is survived by her husband, Richard E. Yancey; her children, Scott Yancey, Suzanne Yancey DuBois, and Richard C. Yancey and his wife, Gina; as well as her grandchildren, Katherine and Claire Yancey, Madeline and Gabrielle DuBois, Anna, Alan, and Adam Yancey; and her brother, Terry Tomich. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Albert and Lenora Tomich.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, or St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel, IN. Judy touched so many people. Due to the virus, we as a family, have determined it is best to postpone a large gathering in her honor. We hope to host a future Celebration of her Life around her birthday in July of 2021. A PUBLIC MASS was held at St. Elizabeth Seton in Carmel, IN on Saturday December 19, at 10:15am.

FLANNER BUCHANAN FUNERAL CENTERS

Carmel, IN 317-848-2929
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Funeral Mass
10:15a.m.
St. Elizabeth Seton
Carmel, IN
Funeral services provided by:
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flanner Buchanan – Carmel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dick and family. So sorry to learn of Judy’s passing. What marvelous neighbors you were! Judy’s smile was/is contagious. A lovely lady.

Mary Ann Wallace
Mary Ann Wallace
Family
December 18, 2020
Gina Yancey
December 18, 2020
Dick, my condolences to you and your family
Linda Duffy
Friend
December 18, 2020
Roberta Suggett43
December 17, 2020
Judy, you are a true personification of all that Jesus taught about loving others and accepting them just the way they are. You always lived this principle in your quiet, graceful way. I will miss your gentle spirit and loving ways. I'll see you soon. Love, Chick
Chick Suggett
Family
December 17, 2020
Barbara Nicholoff
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results