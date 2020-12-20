Yancey, Judith A.
July 20, 1939 - December 13, 2020
Age 81 of Carmel, IN. Passed away on December 13, 2020. Judy was born on July 20, 1939 in Omaha to Albert and Lenora Tomich. She was especially close to her grandparents and loved spending time with them in Kirksville, MO.
Judy grew up in Omaha, where she was the captain of the cheerleading squad at Cathedral High School. She was actively involved in theatre productions such as Carousel and Oklahoma during her teenage years. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart College in Omaha. Her strong Catholic faith was an important and consistent part of her life. She found much peace and joy with her involvement with the Church.
She met her husband, Richard in Omaha at a house party and immediately fell in love with him and his family. They were married in 1961 at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, IN. They moved frequently in their early years together but settled once their three children were of school age in the Indianapolis area and ultimately Carmel where they have resided for the past 48 years. Judy was an athlete. She enjoyed golf and tennis for many years. She was an avid walker and would average about two miles each day.
Anyone who had the opportunity to visit their home would have recognized Judy's great love of family and home. This was her greatest joy in life. She was able to share this with her children and in later years her grandchildren who all adored her.
Judy spent much of her life traveling. She thoroughly enjoyed the history and art of the European countries. She took over 20 ocean cruises where she often made new lifelong friends. On one of her trips to Mexico she caught an 80 pound Maui Maui while deep sea fishing. She shared her catch and was able to feed an entire beach party at her hotel. Happiness was a common theme in Judy's life. She always was able to smile and laugh through even the most difficult times. You have never met a more patient and loving woman than Judy Yancey. She truly brought out the best in everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Richard E. Yancey; her children, Scott Yancey, Suzanne Yancey DuBois, and Richard C. Yancey and his wife, Gina; as well as her grandchildren, Katherine and Claire Yancey, Madeline and Gabrielle DuBois, Anna, Alan, and Adam Yancey; and her brother, Terry Tomich. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Albert and Lenora Tomich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
, or St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel, IN. Judy touched so many people. Due to the virus, we as a family, have determined it is best to postpone a large gathering in her honor. We hope to host a future Celebration of her Life around her birthday in July of 2021. A PUBLIC MASS was held at St. Elizabeth Seton in Carmel, IN on Saturday December 19, at 10:15am.
