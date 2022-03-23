DiGiacomo, Judy Kay
July 10, 1943 - March 15, 2022
VISITATION: Saturday, April 2nd at 9:30am with VIGIL SERVICE at 9:45am, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am, all at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge Street. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.