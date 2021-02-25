Menu
Judy Kay Griffin
Griffin, Judy Kay (Humphrey)

April 12, 1949 - February 23, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, William and Betty Humphrey. Survived by husband of 45 years, James Griffin; children, Laurie (Nick) Christensen, Karen (Jay) Smith, James (Kelly) Griffin; grandchildren, Katlyn, Kelsey, Trevor, Tessa, Tanner, Liam, Quinn, and Gaibrial; great-grandchildren, Piper and Evelyn; numerous sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim´s Dearest Judy Judy lived a as a very kind, happy, intelligent and a Devoted Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Judy enjoyed her Grandchildren and the wonderful fun and great memories they so lovingly brought into her daily life with their visits, phone calls, and FaceTime. She Blessed their hearts with her kindness, love, thoughtfulness and had admiration for them. Judy enjoyed when they asked her to make her special "Ham Salad" "Ham and Potato Soup" "Meatloaf" and all the other wonderful meals and deserts she made for them. Judy shared events that were going to take place and how very happy she was to be attending with Jim. A beautiful Wedding venue, Graduation Ceremonies, Birthdays, dinning with Family & Friends. Their Home was alway open to others and everyone was welcome Family, Friends, and Neighbors. Judy will remain Dearly in everyone´s heart for she touched many a heart it is so very sad to miss her; we send our Heartfelt condolences to Her Loved ones "Dear Jim and Family". Our Heartfelt Love, Gap, Mia and Family
Gap and Mia
April 13, 2021
Hi Jimmy. We are so saddened to hear of Judy´s passing. Our thoughts are with you and your family. Please contact us if you need anything. Our deepest sympathy.
Bob and Sherry Cherek
February 26, 2021
Kim and Ray Kurtzuba
February 25, 2021
The Griffins were friends of my parents Wayne and Paula Imes as well as my uncle Steve and Maggie Berner. We once lives on 17th Castelar and bought my first car from Jim in the mid 80s. These are good hard working folks who´d do anything for you if a need arises. My condolences to Jim the kids and extended family and friends. If only we were more aware of Times quickness as children. Our thought and prayers are with you Jim and all. Wayne Junior
Wayne Imes Jr
February 25, 2021
Judy worked for us for 17 years and was such a sweetheart. We're sorry to hear of her passing. Our condolences to family and friends. She will be missed.
Barbara Luna @ FBG Service Corp.
February 25, 2021
