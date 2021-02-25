Jim´s Dearest Judy Judy lived a as a very kind, happy, intelligent and a Devoted Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Judy enjoyed her Grandchildren and the wonderful fun and great memories they so lovingly brought into her daily life with their visits, phone calls, and FaceTime. She Blessed their hearts with her kindness, love, thoughtfulness and had admiration for them. Judy enjoyed when they asked her to make her special "Ham Salad" "Ham and Potato Soup" "Meatloaf" and all the other wonderful meals and deserts she made for them. Judy shared events that were going to take place and how very happy she was to be attending with Jim. A beautiful Wedding venue, Graduation Ceremonies, Birthdays, dinning with Family & Friends. Their Home was alway open to others and everyone was welcome Family, Friends, and Neighbors. Judy will remain Dearly in everyone´s heart for she touched many a heart it is so very sad to miss her; we send our Heartfelt condolences to Her Loved ones "Dear Jim and Family". Our Heartfelt Love, Gap, Mia and Family

Gap and Mia April 13, 2021