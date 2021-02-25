Griffin, Judy Kay (Humphrey)
April 12, 1949 - February 23, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, William and Betty Humphrey. Survived by husband of 45 years, James Griffin; children, Laurie (Nick) Christensen, Karen (Jay) Smith, James (Kelly) Griffin; grandchildren, Katlyn, Kelsey, Trevor, Tessa, Tanner, Liam, Quinn, and Gaibrial; great-grandchildren, Piper and Evelyn; numerous sisters, nieces, and nephews.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.