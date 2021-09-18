Keefe, Judy E.
March 31, 1942 - September 15, 2021
Judy E. Keefe, age 79, entered eternal peace on September 15th in Pharr, Texas.
Judy is preceded in death by parents Dale and Betty Bubbert.
Judy is survived by husband Larry Keefe: 5 children, Mike (Cindy)Cerra, Mark (Cathy)Cerra, Kurt Keefe, Gary (Debbie) Cerra, Tom (Diane) Keefe; and 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and brother Dale and Judy Bubbert.
Judy was born March 31, 1942 in Scribner, NE.
Her family moved to Omaha, where she and her family lived for 50-plus years.
Judy attended Central High School, class of 1960.
She worked at Kelloggs and retired in 1998 with 30 years of service.
After retirement, Judy had Larry traveled many years enjoying different areas of the US and Canada. They also did many cruises and travel abroad.
Judy and Larry recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Judy and Larry have resided in Pharr, Texas for the last 22 years in Tropic Star retirement resort.
A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date.
Any memorials please send to the American Cancer Society
or to A Healing Touch Hospice in her honor.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.