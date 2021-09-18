Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judy E. Keefe
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Aurora Funeral Home - Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX
Keefe, Judy E.

March 31, 1942 - September 15, 2021

Judy E. Keefe, age 79, entered eternal peace on September 15th in Pharr, Texas.

Judy is preceded in death by parents Dale and Betty Bubbert.

Judy is survived by husband Larry Keefe: 5 children, Mike (Cindy)Cerra, Mark (Cathy)Cerra, Kurt Keefe, Gary (Debbie) Cerra, Tom (Diane) Keefe; and 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and brother Dale and Judy Bubbert.

Judy was born March 31, 1942 in Scribner, NE.

Her family moved to Omaha, where she and her family lived for 50-plus years.

Judy attended Central High School, class of 1960.

She worked at Kelloggs and retired in 1998 with 30 years of service.

After retirement, Judy had Larry traveled many years enjoying different areas of the US and Canada. They also did many cruises and travel abroad.

Judy and Larry recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Judy and Larry have resided in Pharr, Texas for the last 22 years in Tropic Star retirement resort.

A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date.

Any memorials please send to the American Cancer Society or to A Healing Touch Hospice in her honor.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Aurora Funeral Home - Sam Houston
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Aurora Funeral Home - Sam Houston.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Larry and family, I am so sorry to hear of Judy's passing, but I have many good memories from her days at Kellogg's and then into retirement. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Harold Zabel
September 20, 2021
Judy was such a positive spark of energy! While we worked together at Kellogg´s in Omaha (just a few years ago!) I always enjoyed her great sense of humor and outlook on life. Sending hugs and love to Larry and the rest of her family.
Debbie (Wickham) Dingwall
Work
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results