Walter, Judy K.August 28, 1944 - December 23, 2021Of Lincoln, NE. Survived by children, Brian (Donna) Rada, Tami (Maybre) Johns and Joshua Lueders; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends.FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, 2pm, at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS (Casual Dress): Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, 5-7pm, at Marcy Mortuary. Interment at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. Memorials to Friendship Home, Lincoln, NE or American Legion #129 Auxiliary, Ashland, NE.