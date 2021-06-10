Julia you will be missed! Every morning I would go into Buckeys for my coffee and you were always there smiling. You were the sweetest, sometimes we would chat for about 15-20 minutes about life, Covid, and me being in school. I just asked the store manager where you were because I haven´t seen you for awhile and she said you passed away. I cried and sat in my car before driving away. Rest peacefully Julia. You will be missed. I will be praying for your love ones as God brings them comfort. Until we meet again. Xoxox DaVannis Donaldson

DaVannis Donaldson Work June 14, 2021