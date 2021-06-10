Gretna - Preceded in death by father, Melvin Wynkoop; and grandparents. Survived by husband of 32 years, Randy; children: Melanie Wiley, Zayne Wiley and partner Caileen; mother, Nancy Wynkoop; sister, Mary (Corky) Brown; nieces and other loving family and friends.
RECEPTION WITH FAMILY: 5-7pm Friday, June 11, 2021, at Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel.
7 Entries
Julia you will be missed! Every morning I would go into Buckeys for my coffee and you were always there smiling. You were the sweetest, sometimes we would chat for about 15-20 minutes about life, Covid, and me being in school. I just asked the store manager where you were because I haven´t seen you for awhile and she said you passed away. I cried and sat in my car before driving away. Rest peacefully Julia. You will be missed. I will be praying for your love ones as God brings them comfort. Until we meet again. Xoxox DaVannis Donaldson
DaVannis Donaldson
Work
June 14, 2021
I will miss you girl, but your in a place of calmness and peace and no more stress. The Lord is with you making sure you get settled in to your new home. Your spirit will live forever in those who loved and cared for you. Rest my dear friend the ride not over yet.
Kim Roubicek
Friend
June 13, 2021
Taken too soon:( Julia was a one of a kind woman! God rest your beautiful soul
Melissa Nielson
Friend
June 12, 2021
I cant believe your gone. We have known each a long time.. Great memories.....
RIP
We love you. You will be missed by lots of people
Shari Loftis( Curlee
Friend
June 11, 2021
I only knew you for a short time but liked talking with you . May you rest in peace with your creator. I'll never forget that smile...
E. Robert Cecil
Work
June 11, 2021
I cannot believe you´re gone. Thank you for all the talks, advice and memories. You will never be forgotten. Love you!
Mary Graham
Friend
June 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.