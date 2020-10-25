Simons, Julie (Crofoot)
November 14, 1953 - October 17, 2020
Age 66. Passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home in Topeka, KS with her beloved husband by her side. Julie was born in Omaha, the youngest of six children and the only daughter of Dr. Michael and Julie (DeMane) Crofoot on November 14, 1953.
Julie loved music and chose the piano as her lifetime vocation. She was a 1975 graduate from Wellesly College in Massachusetts, where she majored in music. She then, attended Emporia State University and received her Masters Degree in Piano Performance in 1980. It was at Emporia State University where she met her future husband, Tony Simons. They married on June 14, 1980 at the United Presbyterian Church in Americus, KS. Together, they shared 40 years of marriage and raised six sons. She would carry her passion for music throughout her life and would teach her talents to many piano students that she loved. Julie could sometimes be seen and heard at the keyboard for Saturday evening Mass at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, of which she was a longtime member. She loved to quilt, knit and water color paint. Above all, Julie loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her husband, Tony E. Simons; five sons, Mark Simons and his wife Dia, Mick Simons, David Simons and his wife Carly, Kevin Simons and his wife Jensen, and Joseph Simons; four brothers, Lodowick Crofoot and his wife Carolyn, Edward "Ted" Crofoot and his wife Nancy, Dr. David Crofoot and his wife Beverly, and Charles Crofoot and his wife Valera; and two grandchildren, Howard and Wade Simons. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Hale Simons (12-23-2008); and brother, Michael Crofoot, Jr.
Julie will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Monday, October 26, from 5-8pm, where a Family VISITATION will be held. A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Celebrated on Tuesday, October 27, at 11am, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th St., Topeka, KS. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggest memorial contributions to Topeka Symphony Debut Strings Ensemble, The Topeka Music Teachers Association Scholarship Fund, or to Topeka Needlework Guild. Contributions can be mailed or left with the Funeral Home. Julie beat the odds against cancer for 13 years, and was grateful to her doctors and nurses for their care.
