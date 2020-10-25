Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Julie Simons
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1953
DIED
October 17, 2020
Simons, Julie (Crofoot)

November 14, 1953 - October 17, 2020

Age 66. Passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home in Topeka, KS with her beloved husband by her side. Julie was born in Omaha, the youngest of six children and the only daughter of Dr. Michael and Julie (DeMane) Crofoot on November 14, 1953.

Julie loved music and chose the piano as her lifetime vocation. She was a 1975 graduate from Wellesly College in Massachusetts, where she majored in music. She then, attended Emporia State University and received her Masters Degree in Piano Performance in 1980. It was at Emporia State University where she met her future husband, Tony Simons. They married on June 14, 1980 at the United Presbyterian Church in Americus, KS. Together, they shared 40 years of marriage and raised six sons. She would carry her passion for music throughout her life and would teach her talents to many piano students that she loved. Julie could sometimes be seen and heard at the keyboard for Saturday evening Mass at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, of which she was a longtime member. She loved to quilt, knit and water color paint. Above all, Julie loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her husband, Tony E. Simons; five sons, Mark Simons and his wife Dia, Mick Simons, David Simons and his wife Carly, Kevin Simons and his wife Jensen, and Joseph Simons; four brothers, Lodowick Crofoot and his wife Carolyn, Edward "Ted" Crofoot and his wife Nancy, Dr. David Crofoot and his wife Beverly, and Charles Crofoot and his wife Valera; and two grandchildren, Howard and Wade Simons. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Hale Simons (12-23-2008); and brother, Michael Crofoot, Jr.

Julie will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Monday, October 26, from 5-8pm, where a Family VISITATION will be held. A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Celebrated on Tuesday, October 27, at 11am, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th St., Topeka, KS. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggest memorial contributions to Topeka Symphony Debut Strings Ensemble, The Topeka Music Teachers Association Scholarship Fund, or to Topeka Needlework Guild. Contributions can be mailed or left with the Funeral Home. Julie beat the odds against cancer for 13 years, and was grateful to her doctors and nurses for their care.

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com

Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home

Topeka, KS 785-354-7706 | www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Lying in State
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603
Oct
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
3601 SW 17 th St, Topeka, Kansas
Funeral services provided by:
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
14 Entries
Julie was a wonderful person. We loved hearing her share her gift of playing piano at Most Pure Heart of Mary. She will be greatly missed! Our sympathies and prayers for you and your family.
John & Kathy Welch
Friend
October 24, 2020
Tony, I am very sorry to hear of Julie's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family as you try to move forward. If you should need to talk, I am always available. She was a wonderful person who had compassion for all.
Mark Kneib
Friend
October 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you Tony and family.
Loving, gifted, kind and genuine are attributes that come to mind when I think of your sweet Julie. I'm so thankful for her friendship and will remember her forever.
Surely she is now safe iin the embrace of her Lord and with Hale forever.
God bless you all!

Margaret Masilionis
Most Pure Heart friend
Margaret Masilionis
Friend
October 24, 2020
Oh, my dear Julie. You have been my friend for many years, and one of the kindest people I have ever known. May you rejoice in your reunion with Hale. I know you will be praying for all of us who knew and loved you. May perpetual light shine upon your sweet spirit.
Joy Hockett
Friend
October 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Julie was so very kind to our daughter Abigail.
Natalie Thomas
Friend
October 23, 2020
To Tony and sons: so sorry for your loss. She was an amazing person, will be remembered for her love of you all.
Joy Thompson
Friend
October 22, 2020
My life has been so blessed by Julie's kind and tender spirit. We became friends as children during our summer visits in Maine, and have remained friends through through the years primarily through letter writing. Every one of her letters was an encouragement to me. Thank-you, Julie, for your friendship and prayers.
Tom and I pray for God's comfort, strength and grace in the days ahead.
Lyn and Tom Futrell
Wheaton, Illinois
October 22, 2020
Sending love and prayers to Tony and his family. We are blessed to call her son, David, our son-in-law. ❤
Mary and Craig Newman
Friend
October 22, 2020
I was blessed to call Julie my friend. The loss of her kind and gentle spirit leaves a great hole in our lives. Her gifts of music and art will be missed by all. Tony, we share deeply in your loss but bask in the grace and goodness Julie leaves behind.
Katherine Gatschet
Friend
October 20, 2020
There was never a gentler soul than Julie Simons. Although I didn't know her well, I knew I liked her very much. She loves Tony and her boys with all her heart - and I say this in present tense because I know she continues to live with the Lord in His heaven. She loved the friends her boys made. My son Keegan and and my grandsons Kevin and Isaac all had the pleasure of knowing her kindness. Too many words or not enough words - we all want to say just the right thing. We simply share in you sadness and will never forget this lovely lady.
Rhonda Han
Friend
October 19, 2020
Give Hale a hug for all of us Julie. You will be missed.
Friend
October 19, 2020
I was so lucky to have a friend as sweet as Julie. I will miss her so much. She was also a great piano teacher to Krista. Her love of music and the arts meant alot to my family. My prayers go out to Joe and Tony, and the rest of the family. She will be missed. Kathy Pojman
Kathy Pojman
Friend
October 18, 2020
We were blessed to know such a genuinely caring woman . We enjoyed visiting with Julie at Most Pure Heart and at many Topeka West Theater programs. Praying for all of her family who will miss her so much.
Kathy and Steve McCoy
Friend
October 18, 2020
Julie was one of the kindest and most sincere person I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. May she rest in the peace of Jesus. Praying for her and her family.
Sally Hubbell
Friend
October 17, 2020