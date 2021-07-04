Hall, Julien Henry "Bud"



May 30, 1925 - June 27, 2021



Age 96. Bud was in the grocery business for 55 years, and managed Bakers in Old Towne Bellevue from 1959-1986. Semi-retired, he continued to work for Bakers until 1998. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family.



Preceded in death by wife Elsie; grandson Andrew Hall; parents, Elmer and Noela Hall; sister Julia Klauschie; and brother Dr. Jere Hall. Survived by children Barbara Kolb (John), Deborah Kush (Bruce), Douglas Hall (Vicki), and Thomas Hall; thirteen grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 9, at 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street in Bellevue, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Hall obituary. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery.



Memorials suggested to Columban Fathers, or the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.