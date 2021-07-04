Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julien Henry "Bud" Hall
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Hall, Julien Henry "Bud"

May 30, 1925 - June 27, 2021

Age 96. Bud was in the grocery business for 55 years, and managed Bakers in Old Towne Bellevue from 1959-1986. Semi-retired, he continued to work for Bakers until 1998. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family.

Preceded in death by wife Elsie; grandson Andrew Hall; parents, Elmer and Noela Hall; sister Julia Klauschie; and brother Dr. Jere Hall. Survived by children Barbara Kolb (John), Deborah Kush (Bruce), Douglas Hall (Vicki), and Thomas Hall; thirteen grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 9, at 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street in Bellevue, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Hall obituary. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials suggested to Columban Fathers, or the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

2202 Hancock St., Bellevue

402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.