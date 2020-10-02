Aquino, Julita S.



April 24, 1928 - September 28, 2020



Julita S. Aquino passed away surrounded by her loved ones in Omaha, NE, September 28, 2020 at the age of 92 years. She was born April 24, 1928 in Capataan, Pangasinan, Philippines, the daughter of the late Andres and Brigida Aquino.



Julita was preceded in death by her husband, Pepito Aquino Sr.; son, Pepito Aquino Jr.; daughter, Estella Aquino; daughter-in-law, Magdalena D. Aquino; and grandson, Patrick Garcia. Survivors include her sister, Estefanie; son, Arturo; son, Romeo; son, Alejandro; son, Victoriano; son, J.R.; daughter, Letecia; daughter, Lolita; daughter, Zenaida; daughter, Maria; daughter, Teresita; 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several in-laws and grandchildren in-laws.



VISITATION at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Friday, October 2nd, 5–6:30pm, with Rosary 6:30 pm, at the church. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, October 3rd, 10am, at the church followed by a luncheon at the Disabled American Veterans Hall (45th and F).



