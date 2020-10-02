Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Julita S. Aquino
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Aquino, Julita S.

April 24, 1928 - September 28, 2020

Julita S. Aquino passed away surrounded by her loved ones in Omaha, NE, September 28, 2020 at the age of 92 years. She was born April 24, 1928 in Capataan, Pangasinan, Philippines, the daughter of the late Andres and Brigida Aquino.

Julita was preceded in death by her husband, Pepito Aquino Sr.; son, Pepito Aquino Jr.; daughter, Estella Aquino; daughter-in-law, Magdalena D. Aquino; and grandson, Patrick Garcia. Survivors include her sister, Estefanie; son, Arturo; son, Romeo; son, Alejandro; son, Victoriano; son, J.R.; daughter, Letecia; daughter, Lolita; daughter, Zenaida; daughter, Maria; daughter, Teresita; 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several in-laws and grandchildren in-laws.

VISITATION at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Friday, October 2nd, 5–6:30pm, with Rosary 6:30 pm, at the church. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, October 3rd, 10am, at the church followed by a luncheon at the Disabled American Veterans Hall (45th and F).

Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Oct
2
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Oct
3
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with Julita Aquino and family.
Calimlim & Sanchez Family
Friend
October 1, 2020
Roy Calimlim
October 1, 2020