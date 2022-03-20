Jacobs, June E.



Age 99, of Omaha, passed away on March 14, 2022.



Preceded in death by husband John. Survived by daughter, Linda Fredrickson of Omaha; granddaughters, Julie Ann (Tommy) Pithan, and Nancy Elizabeth (Tyler) Sohns; and great-grandchildren: Abel John Gavin, Devlyn Joy Pithan, Urijah Jacob Sohns, and Francesca Olivia Sohns.



FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service, all at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. INTERMENT to follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Plattsmouth, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society, or the Omaha Food Bank.



REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME



21901 West Maple 402-289-2222



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2022.