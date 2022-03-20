Menu
June E. Jacobs
Jacobs, June E.

Age 99, of Omaha, passed away on March 14, 2022.

Preceded in death by husband John. Survived by daughter, Linda Fredrickson of Omaha; granddaughters, Julie Ann (Tommy) Pithan, and Nancy Elizabeth (Tyler) Sohns; and great-grandchildren: Abel John Gavin, Devlyn Joy Pithan, Urijah Jacob Sohns, and Francesca Olivia Sohns.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service, all at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. INTERMENT to follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Plattsmouth, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society, or the Omaha Food Bank.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2022.
Mar
24
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
Add a Message
Dear Linda, Julie, Nancy, and family: thinking of you all and sending my love. What a great life June had, and now she's with her John.
Sheri Cackin
March 22, 2022
