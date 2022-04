Loveless, June L.Age 88Of Lincoln, NE. Passed away March 20, 2021.VISITATION: Thursday one hour before funeral at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 10am, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152 at 2pm Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Cancer Society . Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com