Loveless, June L.
Age 88
Of Lincoln, NE. Passed away March 20, 2021.
VISITATION: Thursday one hour before funeral at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 10am, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152 at 2pm Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Cancer Society
. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.