June L. Loveless
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE
Loveless, June L.

Age 88

Of Lincoln, NE. Passed away March 20, 2021.

VISITATION: Thursday one hour before funeral at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 10am, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152 at 2pm Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Cancer Society. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.

Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home

4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.
Mar
25
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
25
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
25
Burial
2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.