June M. Jaros
Jaros, June M.

June 21, 1935 - November 17, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Eva Peterson; brother, Harry Peterson. Survived by sons, Joseph (Joline) and Rodney (Tracy); grandchildren, Joey, Kyle, Kailey.

Private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Covid Relief Fund or Heartland Food Bank.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234

www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
