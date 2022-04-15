Redmond, June Mary
Age 93
June Mary Redmond, formerly of North Platte, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2022, surrounded by family at Brookstone Village in Omaha.
Survivors include her son, Robert (Barbara) Redmond of Omaha; and daughters, Cathy (Granville) Wyatt of Windsor, CO; and Cindy Redmond of Aurora, CO; special caregiver, Casidy Reif of Omaha; her brother, Stan Galloway of Palm Coast, FL; nieces, Kaye (Alex) McKleroy of El Sobrante, CA; and Marlene (Don) Bailey of Palm Coast, FL; as well as many grand-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Redmond; mother and stepfather, Trudy and Dale Lund; in-laws, Leonard B. and Abigail H. Redmond; sister-in-law, Betty and husband, Frank Kersenbrock; and her nephew, Robert Kersenbrock.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, April 21, 11am, at Episcopal Church of Our Savior, North Platte. Burial will follow in the North Platte Cemetery. VISITATION is 10am-7pm, at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements. The casket will be closed at the church.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Episcopal Church of Our Savior for the modernization of their audio/visual system and can be sent to the church at 203 W 4th St., North Platte, NE, 69101.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 15, 2022.