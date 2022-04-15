Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Mary Redmond
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Redmond, June Mary

Age 93

June Mary Redmond, formerly of North Platte, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2022, surrounded by family at Brookstone Village in Omaha.

Survivors include her son, Robert (Barbara) Redmond of Omaha; and daughters, Cathy (Granville) Wyatt of Windsor, CO; and Cindy Redmond of Aurora, CO; special caregiver, Casidy Reif of Omaha; her brother, Stan Galloway of Palm Coast, FL; nieces, Kaye (Alex) McKleroy of El Sobrante, CA; and Marlene (Don) Bailey of Palm Coast, FL; as well as many grand-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Redmond; mother and stepfather, Trudy and Dale Lund; in-laws, Leonard B. and Abigail H. Redmond; sister-in-law, Betty and husband, Frank Kersenbrock; and her nephew, Robert Kersenbrock.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, April 21, 11am, at Episcopal Church of Our Savior, North Platte. Burial will follow in the North Platte Cemetery. VISITATION is 10am-7pm, at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements. The casket will be closed at the church.

Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Episcopal Church of Our Savior for the modernization of their audio/visual system and can be sent to the church at 203 W 4th St., North Platte, NE, 69101.

Odean Colonial Chapel

302 South Sycamore, North Platte NE 69101 | (308) 532-1450
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.