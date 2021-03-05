Callaway, Justin "Layne"
Age 59
Layne Callaway, of Elk City, NE, died at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha on Monday, March 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two grandchildren. Layne is survived by his two daughters, Jordyn Callaway of Elk City and Justine Flores of Omaha; nine grandchildren; two brothers and one sister; and his faithful dog, Libby.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, March 8, 2021, 11am, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, NE. Friends can visit with family members one hour before services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Prairie View Cemetery near Washington, NE. Memorials can be made in his name and left at the funeral home. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
. Live stream at: http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/9865245/LTWebcast
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.