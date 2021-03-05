Menu
Justin "Layne" Callaway
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Callaway, Justin "Layne"

Age 59

Layne Callaway, of Elk City, NE, died at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha on Monday, March 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two grandchildren. Layne is survived by his two daughters, Jordyn Callaway of Elk City and Justine Flores of Omaha; nine grandchildren; two brothers and one sister; and his faithful dog, Libby.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, March 8, 2021, 11am, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, NE. Friends can visit with family members one hour before services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Prairie View Cemetery near Washington, NE. Memorials can be made in his name and left at the funeral home. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Live stream at: http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/9865245/LTWebcast

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your lost Justine and Jordyn your dad was one of a kind and I am going to miss him
Sirena Salazar
March 6, 2021
Growing up next door to your mom and dad was a huge part of my day. Layne always would do something to make us laugh. I'm sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers to the family. He was a good man and will be missed by many.
Shane trusler davenport
March 5, 2021
From Hector Flores and Family
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your Dad´s passing Jordyn-I know how much you were his biggest fan-thinking of you and your family
Penny Pennington
March 5, 2021
