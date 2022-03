Beene, Jutta F.



August 25, 1947 - March 24, 2022



Survived by sons: Alan Beene (Kathy), Brian Beene (Tanzy), Kevin Beene (Julia); grandchildren: Ashley, Mike, Tyler, Tanner, Berkley, Alexis, Bailey, Jacob, Dylan; six great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Preceded by husband, Ronald Beene; mother, Martha; and grandmother, Franziska.



SERVICES: 10am, Monday, March 28, at Forest Lawn. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.



402-451-1000



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.