Myers, Kae L.
September 16, 1942 - December 28, 2021
Kae is survived by her children: Kevin Myers (Mashell), Brian Myers (Kathy), Angela Myers-Medrano, Faron Myers (Laura), Mendy Race, and Maria Vavra.
VISITATION: 10am Friday, December 31st, at Reichmuth Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, December 31st, at Reichmuth Funeral Home. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.
