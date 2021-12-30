Menu
Kae L. Myers
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Myers, Kae L.

September 16, 1942 - December 28, 2021

Kae is survived by her children: Kevin Myers (Mashell), Brian Myers (Kathy), Angela Myers-Medrano, Faron Myers (Laura), Mendy Race, and Maria Vavra.

VISITATION: 10am Friday, December 31st, at Reichmuth Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, December 31st, at Reichmuth Funeral Home. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.
Through Maria Vavra I took to visit her mom a couple of times awhile back . It was inspiring to talk to her and to get to know the story of Kay and her husband raising a very blessed and blended family . She a beautiful soul to share conversations with. She will be missed by so many . You are at Peace now and you have beautiful halo to wear forever!
Richard Pettis
December 30, 2021
