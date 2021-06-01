Kaete passed away after a 20+ month valiant battle with brain cancer. Survivors include husband, Matthew "Matt" W. McBride and son, Preston Conor McBride of Omaha, NE; parents, LeLand "Lee" and Bonnie (Morgan) Preston of Lincoln, NE; sister, Molly Dodson (Kevin) of Olathe, KS; in-laws, Steven McBride of Oakland, NE, John McBride (Monica) of Omaha, NE, Susan Marion (Nate) of Omaha, NE; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. Preceded in death by in-laws, James and Virginia McBride of Omaha, NE; grandparents, John and Helen Morgan of Campbell, NE; Doris Preston of Aurora, NE.
A private service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to her son's education fund or donor's choice.
I only recently learned of Kaete´s passing, and haven´t seen Kaete since she was a little girl when we all went to Opryland in Nashville, while Lee, Bonnie and the girls visited. I can tell she grew up to be a wonderful person, like her Mom and Dad, and my heart aches for all of you. You are in my prayers.
Kathy Gaines
Friend
November 19, 2021
Matt, I'm so sorry for your loss. I saw you a couple of years ago at Werner Park and it was so good catching up. I just want you to know that we are praying for you and your family.
Kitty
June 3, 2021
We are so very sorry for you loss. Prayers and comfort for all of you!
Rich and Terry Krohn
Friend
June 2, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Kaete was a kind, fun, amazing person. She will be missed by so many as I know she has touched so many lives.
Nickie and Bob Splude
Friend
June 1, 2021
We are sad for all of Kaete´s friends and family. We are here when you need us.
Stan & Vera Lee Brodine
June 1, 2021
Matt & family-I am so sorry to hear about Kaete. Please know that you are in my prayers.
Denise Schrad
Denise Schrad
June 1, 2021
Deepest condolences to Kaete's family.
Ken and Roxann Miller
Other
June 1, 2021
Matt everyone here at Hancock & Dana send our deepest sympathy and support. You will be in our thoughts and prayers in the days to come.
Michelle Reed
June 1, 2021
Matt, Preston & Family, we are deeply sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Eric & Jill Pribnow
June 1, 2021
Matt and Preston, we are so sorry for your loss of Kaete. Please know we are praying for you, and are here for you.
Ron & Karen Kortan
June 1, 2021
Matt, Preston, Lee, Bonnie, and Molly and family:
We were so sorry to hear Kaete lost her battle. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.