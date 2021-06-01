McBride, Kaete Ann (Preston)



September 3, 1975 - May 30, 2021



Kaete passed away after a 20+ month valiant battle with brain cancer. Survivors include husband, Matthew "Matt" W. McBride and son, Preston Conor McBride of Omaha, NE; parents, LeLand "Lee" and Bonnie (Morgan) Preston of Lincoln, NE; sister, Molly Dodson (Kevin) of Olathe, KS; in-laws, Steven McBride of Oakland, NE, John McBride (Monica) of Omaha, NE, Susan Marion (Nate) of Omaha, NE; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. Preceded in death by in-laws, James and Virginia McBride of Omaha, NE; grandparents, John and Helen Morgan of Campbell, NE; Doris Preston of Aurora, NE.



A private service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to her son's education fund or donor's choice.



