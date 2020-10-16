Zalopany, Kalani John Herbert



November 19, 2002 - October 12, 2020



Age 17. Survived by mother, Kuuleilani Zalopany; father, Cory Brummel; siblings, Kaniela Zalopany, La'akea Gage; Lopaka Gage, Russell Gage, Taylor, River, Tea and Riley; grandparents, Susan, Michael, Cathy, John and Lynn.



VISITATION: Monday, October 19th, 4-8pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 20th, 10:30am, Our Lady of Lourdes, 2110 South 32nd Avenue, Omaha. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Zalopany obituary.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.