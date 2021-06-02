Craven, Karen Marie
February 9, 1943 - May 31, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph B. and Kathryne M. Meschede; son, Jeffrey Allen Craven; sister, Mary Lou Lacy. Survived by loving husband, Keith Craven Sr.; children, Judie (Rob) McCoid, Keith (Chris) Craven Jr., Pam (Steve) Phipps, Doug (Michelle) Craven; sister, Jody (Frank) Sobetski; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Loving wife and mother.
VISITATION: Thursday, June 3, 5-7pm with Prayer Service at 7pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, June 4 at 11 am. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Services will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. Memorials suggested to Josie Harper Hospice House.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.