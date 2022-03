Dehner, Karen J.November 28, 1939 - December 12, 2021Survived by husband, Thomas L. Dehner; children, Deborah (Paul) Foss, Julia Mack, John Dehner, Katherine (Daniel) Negrete, Angela (Chad) Crouch, Thomas "Matt" Dehner, Alicia (Peter) Kine; 22 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.VISITATION: Friday, Dec. 17, at the Pacific Street Chapel begining at 6pm with a Wake Service at 7pm. SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stephen Center.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and CrematoryPacific Street Chapel14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com