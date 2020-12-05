Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen Estelle Lynch
Lynch, Karen Estelle (Kipling)

67 years old, born in Philadelphia, PA. Devoted wife and mother, Survived by Nicholas, Husband of 38 years; children: Nicole (Mark) Winkler, Natalie (Rueben) Daniels, and Kyle, Siblings, Debbie (Eldon) Shiftlett Bob (Rosalie) Kipling and two grandchildren; Dear Friend, Lu Ann Detweiler. Memorial to Alzheimer's of Omaha. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 10am, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery.



WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME

5701 Center St 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.