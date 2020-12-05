Lynch, Karen Estelle (Kipling)
67 years old, born in Philadelphia, PA. Devoted wife and mother, Survived by Nicholas, Husband of 38 years; children: Nicole (Mark) Winkler, Natalie (Rueben) Daniels, and Kyle, Siblings, Debbie (Eldon) Shiftlett Bob (Rosalie) Kipling and two grandchildren; Dear Friend, Lu Ann Detweiler. Memorial to Alzheimer's of Omaha. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 10am, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery.
WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.