Hebert, Karen R.April 3, 1940 - December 18, 2021Preceded in death by parents: Carl and Lula Dueland; and brother Richard.Survived by son: Carl (Tirzah) Hebert; grandson: Connor (Angel) Hebert; step-grandson: Andrew (Jamie) Richardson; granddaughter: Amber Hebert; great grandchildren: Tyler Hendricks, Wyatt, and Wade Hebert; sisters: Charlene VanGundy, and Nancy Janke; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Private Family Services will be held. Memorials suggested to The Red Hat Society, or American Heart Assn. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY441 No Washington St.Papillion NE 402-339-3232