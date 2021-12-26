Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen R. Hebert
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Hebert, Karen R.

April 3, 1940 - December 18, 2021

Preceded in death by parents: Carl and Lula Dueland; and brother Richard.

Survived by son: Carl (Tirzah) Hebert; grandson: Connor (Angel) Hebert; step-grandson: Andrew (Jamie) Richardson; granddaughter: Amber Hebert; great grandchildren: Tyler Hendricks, Wyatt, and Wade Hebert; sisters: Charlene VanGundy, and Nancy Janke; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private Family Services will be held. Memorials suggested to The Red Hat Society, or American Heart Assn.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE 402-339-3232
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.