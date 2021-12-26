Hebert, Karen R.
April 3, 1940 - December 18, 2021
Preceded in death by parents: Carl and Lula Dueland; and brother Richard.
Survived by son: Carl (Tirzah) Hebert; grandson: Connor (Angel) Hebert; step-grandson: Andrew (Jamie) Richardson; granddaughter: Amber Hebert; great grandchildren: Tyler Hendricks, Wyatt, and Wade Hebert; sisters: Charlene VanGundy, and Nancy Janke; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private Family Services will be held. Memorials suggested to The Red Hat Society, or American Heart Assn.
