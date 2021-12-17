Jones, Karen K. (Weeks, Sears) "Kaye"



July 31, 1953 - December 1, 2021



Karen was loved by many and spent a life in the service of others. She was an avid lover of sports, fun and service. "All American Student Athlete" at her high school, Normandy High in St. Louis, MO; she graduated with honors from Old Dominion in Nursing and gained her Masters in Nursing from University of Nebraska at Omaha. Karen dedicated years working as a Pediatric nurse then Pulmonary Nurse Specialist within Nebraska Health System; years more advocating within the insurance industry for patients rights.



Karen was a dedicated mother, wife, partner and friend with a self-proclaimed greatest achievement of helping to usher into this world her two youngest grandchildren at the bedside of her daughter.



Karen will be desperately missed by those who knew her best, and those who had the opportunity to "brush by" her existence will likewise miss and remember the love, care, and generosity she exuded in her every day.



Karen touched lives around her in a profound way, she lives on through us.



Preceded in death by parents, Allen and Erma Weeks of St. Louis, MO; and furbabies, Betsy Jones and Sir Alexander Gunshot Sears.



Survived by daughter: Erin Hagan (Sears) and husband Sean Hagan; grandchildren: Alana Hagan, fiancé Jacob Suing and soon to arrive great-grandson Grayson Sean Suing, Aidan Hagan, Brittney Hagan and husband Barry McCrary, Jessica Davila (Hagan) and husband Bobby Davila; great-grandsons, Jerrick Katusin, Everett Davila, and Easton Davila; sister, Terry Braun (Weeks) and Rick Braun; niece, Megan Sanderson (Braun) and husband John Sanderson; great-niece, Casey Sanderson; brother, Ken Weeks and wife Kathy Weeks; nephew, Tommy Weeks and wife Cory Weeks; great-niece, Makenzie Weeks; great-nephew, Tyler Weeks; cousin and retirement adventure partner, Stephan Weeks; and furbaby, Joe.



A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held in April 2022 (specifics TBD), updates will be shared via Facebook and OWH.



