Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen K. Jones
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
Jones, Karen K. (Weeks, Sears) "Kaye"

July 31, 1953 - December 1, 2021

Karen was loved by many and spent a life in the service of others. She was an avid lover of sports, fun and service. "All American Student Athlete" at her high school, Normandy High in St. Louis, MO; she graduated with honors from Old Dominion in Nursing and gained her Masters in Nursing from University of Nebraska at Omaha. Karen dedicated years working as a Pediatric nurse then Pulmonary Nurse Specialist within Nebraska Health System; years more advocating within the insurance industry for patients rights.

Karen was a dedicated mother, wife, partner and friend with a self-proclaimed greatest achievement of helping to usher into this world her two youngest grandchildren at the bedside of her daughter.

Karen will be desperately missed by those who knew her best, and those who had the opportunity to "brush by" her existence will likewise miss and remember the love, care, and generosity she exuded in her every day.

Karen touched lives around her in a profound way, she lives on through us.

Preceded in death by parents, Allen and Erma Weeks of St. Louis, MO; and furbabies, Betsy Jones and Sir Alexander Gunshot Sears.

Survived by daughter: Erin Hagan (Sears) and husband Sean Hagan; grandchildren: Alana Hagan, fiancé Jacob Suing and soon to arrive great-grandson Grayson Sean Suing, Aidan Hagan, Brittney Hagan and husband Barry McCrary, Jessica Davila (Hagan) and husband Bobby Davila; great-grandsons, Jerrick Katusin, Everett Davila, and Easton Davila; sister, Terry Braun (Weeks) and Rick Braun; niece, Megan Sanderson (Braun) and husband John Sanderson; great-niece, Casey Sanderson; brother, Ken Weeks and wife Kathy Weeks; nephew, Tommy Weeks and wife Cory Weeks; great-niece, Makenzie Weeks; great-nephew, Tyler Weeks; cousin and retirement adventure partner, Stephan Weeks; and furbaby, Joe.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held in April 2022 (specifics TBD), updates will be shared via Facebook and OWH.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I deeply saddened to her of Karen´s passing. We worked together at HMS. She will be missed.
Tracy Schaetzle
Friend
February 16, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results