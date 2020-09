Holmer - Snyder, Karen M. Age 82 Of Fremont. Worked for Douglas County Mental Health Hospital in Omaha. Survived by her children, Tom Holmer and Kristen Holmer; her stepchildren, Gayle Snyder Brock (Peter) and Dean Snyder (Brenda); two grandchildren, Lindsey Snyder and Ashly Snyder; her sister, Becky Strom (Byron); nieces and nephews, one cat, and a multitude of friends. Preceded by husband, Kenneth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Sunday, September 27, Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont, masks strongly suggested. Memorials to the Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Rd., Fremont, NE. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com . LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440