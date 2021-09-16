Barak, Karina V.



December 13, 1995 - September 7, 2021



Survived by mother, Regina (Erickson) Riva (Mike); father, Jeff Barak (Deborah); grandfather, Roger Erickson; stepbrother, Scott Riva (Jessica) and their daughter, Pepper; stepsister, Sarah McNeil (Andy) and their children, Eli and Penelope; aunt, Raneta Laitner (Joseph); cousin, Roger Eric Laitner; many other loving family members and friends.



VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, September 17th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 18th, 11am, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.