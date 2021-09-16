Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Karina V. Barak
1995 - 2021
BORN
1995
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Barak, Karina V.

December 13, 1995 - September 7, 2021

Survived by mother, Regina (Erickson) Riva (Mike); father, Jeff Barak (Deborah); grandfather, Roger Erickson; stepbrother, Scott Riva (Jessica) and their daughter, Pepper; stepsister, Sarah McNeil (Andy) and their children, Eli and Penelope; aunt, Raneta Laitner (Joseph); cousin, Roger Eric Laitner; many other loving family members and friends.

VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, September 17th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 18th, 11am, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
17
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will always remember and forever miss your beautiful smile and contagious laugh. We are so blessed to have had you in our lives. Love you! The Andrews
Robin Andrews
September 17, 2021
Marian Class of 2014
September 16, 2021
Heartfelt Sympathy We have so many precious memories of Karina and will cherish them always. Love Aunt Cyndi and Uncle Terry
Cyndi Barak Durham
Family
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results