White, Karol M.



March 22, 1944 - March 16, 2021



Preceded in death by son, Mike; husband, Gary. Survived by children, Janet Blankenship (Mike), James White (Renee), Richard White (Jamie); grandchildren, Nicole, Jackie, Michelle, Spencer and Henry; great-grandchildren, Grace, Aden and Owen.



FUNERAL: Friday, March 19th, 1pm at Faithful Shepherd Presbyterian Church (2530 S. 165th Street) with VISITATION starting at 12pm. Interment: Evergreen. Memorials may be directed to the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.