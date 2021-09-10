Kelly, Karolyn "Kari"



May 31, 1942 - September 7, 2021



Karolyn (Kari) Kelly, of Omaha, NE, formerly from Sioux Falls, SD, died September 7, 2021, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE, with her family by her side. She was 79 years old.



Karolyn Marie Krambeck was born May 31, 1942, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Henry "Leroy" and Kathryn (Kiewel) Krambeck. She attended Sioux Falls public schools, and graduated from Washington Senior High School in 1960. Following high school, Kari briefly attended the Sioux Valley Nursing School in Sioux Falls, SD.



On December 30, 1961, Kari was united in marriage to Dick Kelly in Sioux Falls. The marriage resulted in four children.



While living in Sioux Falls, Kari worked at Cycle Empire and The First Edition. In the early 1980s, Kari enrolled in the business school at the University of South Dakota. She graduated from USD in 1985 with a degree in accounting.



In 1985, Kari moved to Omaha, NE, for an internship with Peat Marwick. She became a full-time employee with Peat Marwick and made Omaha her home. Kari began working at Universal Warranty in 1989, retiring from there in September, 2007.



Kari enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, spending time with family and enjoying a glass of wine with friends. Kari was a dedicated volunteer for the Holy Family Shrine in Gretna, NE for many years. She also was a member and volunteer for Business Professional People in Omaha, NE.



Kari was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. One of her greatest joys was being around family and watching the successes of her children and grandchildren. Kari always maintained a close relationship with her grandchildren, acting as a mentor, counselor, and confidant, which will leave lasting memories in their lives. Kari was portrayed as the kindest and most caring person to those who had the privilege to meet her. She was loved by many. As the oldest of 13 children, Kari enjoyed traveling to family reunions and weddings and going on trips with her brothers and sisters. As his guardian, she would arrange for her brother Jon to come camping.



Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Mike (Julie) Kelly, Sioux Falls, SD; Angie (Larry) Pesek, Omaha, NE; Dede (Pete Jaros) Kelly, Currie, MN; and Pat (Jenny Porter) Kelly, Omaha, NE; 8 grandchildren, Andy Kelly, Katie Grzebielski, Meghan Kelly, Phil Borer, Ryan Kelly, Liz Zetocha, Suzy Borer and Sam Borer; 7 great-grandchildren, Emma, Brooklyn and Owen Kelly and Kaylie, Norah, Eli and Harper Grzebielski; siblings, Mary Comstock, Jane Tarr, Nancy Weibel, Linda Pfeiffer, Connie Hall, Virginia Torres, Deb Baker, Kathy Pederzani, David Krambeck and Jeff Krambeck. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Donna Johnson; and a brother, Jon Krambeck.



VISITATION: Sunday, September 12th, from 5pm-7pm, with family present at Miller Southside Chapel, Sioux Falls SD.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 13th, at 11am at Miller Southside Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the Holy Family Shrine, PO Box 507, Gretna, NE, 68028.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.