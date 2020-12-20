Dudley, Karrie K.July 22, 1964 - December 16, 2020Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by sister Christine Nelson; father Harold Nelson; and grandson Timmy Sorensen, Jr. Survived by mother Norma Dunklau; husband Thomas Dudley, Sr.; daughters: Stephanie (Timothy) Sorensen, Stacie Stoll, Amanda (Alex) Fangman; sons: Thomas Dudley, Jr., Dylan Dudley; grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and siblings: Lee, Cindy, and Chris Nelson.VISITATION: Monday 4-6pm. SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, December 22, at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Dr. Gretna. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Gretna. Memorials to the family for later designation.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090