Karrie K. Dudley
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Dudley, Karrie K.

July 22, 1964 - December 16, 2020

Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by sister Christine Nelson; father Harold Nelson; and grandson Timmy Sorensen, Jr. Survived by mother Norma Dunklau; husband Thomas Dudley, Sr.; daughters: Stephanie (Timothy) Sorensen, Stacie Stoll, Amanda (Alex) Fangman; sons: Thomas Dudley, Jr., Dylan Dudley; grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and siblings: Lee, Cindy, and Chris Nelson.

VISITATION: Monday 4-6pm. SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, December 22, at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Dr. Gretna. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Gretna. Memorials to the family for later designation.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Dec
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
