Thrasher, Kathe A.
July 8, 1929 - December 3, 2020
Survived by children: Marcia Barlow (Rod), and Rusty Thrasher (Sherry); grandchildren: Tracy, Jeff (Angie), and Marnie (R.J.); great-grandchildren: Ella, Ayda, and Jaxson; and brother, Fritz Gang. Preceded by husband, Donald Thrasher; and daughter, Sallie Spath.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 3pm, Thursday, December 10, at Forest Lawn. Private Inurnment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.