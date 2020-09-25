Burns Hansen, Katherine C.
May 12, 1932 - September 21, 2020
Survived by daughters: Cynthia (Dave) Hitch, Anne (Dwayne) Blakemore, and Lisa (Konrad) Broer; siblings: Donna Anderson, Rosella Paulsen, and Kay (Dave) Wiles; and 9 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Wayne Burns; and brothers, Wayne and Ivan Paulsen.
Memorials to the family for later donation. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, September 27th from 10am to 11am, at Rejoice Lutheran Church (2556 So. 138th St.) followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. (Masks required)
To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com