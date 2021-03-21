Gillespie, Kathi Jo (Taylor)



February 5, 1978 - March 10, 2021



Our family will never be the same as one of our own was taken far too soon. Kat, as she was lovingly known, enjoyed being a mom, going to baseball games, and family gatherings.



She was the light of our family. She was the warm glow that surrounded us all with a unique laugh that was unmistakable when she was happy or burn like the mid-day sun in July when she wasn't. She was our mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who will be forever missed.



Survived by son, Scott; and daughter, Savannah; parents, Lucinda and Dennis Taylor; siblings, Robin Hajenga (Ed), Dennis Taylor (Melani) and Michael Taylor (McKenzie); nieces, Taylor (Tyler), Sara, Maya and Heidi; nephews, Jake (Jill), Noah (Kayla), Garrett, Levi; and great-nephews Neo and Argus.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be announced at a later date, to be held in Omaha, NE.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.