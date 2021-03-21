Our family will never be the same as one of our own was taken far too soon. Kat, as she was lovingly known, enjoyed being a mom, going to baseball games, and family gatherings.
She was the light of our family. She was the warm glow that surrounded us all with a unique laugh that was unmistakable when she was happy or burn like the mid-day sun in July when she wasn't. She was our mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who will be forever missed.
Survived by son, Scott; and daughter, Savannah; parents, Lucinda and Dennis Taylor; siblings, Robin Hajenga (Ed), Dennis Taylor (Melani) and Michael Taylor (McKenzie); nieces, Taylor (Tyler), Sara, Maya and Heidi; nephews, Jake (Jill), Noah (Kayla), Garrett, Levi; and great-nephews Neo and Argus.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be announced at a later date, to be held in Omaha, NE.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Kat when she worked at Great Western and assisted me with my mom´s estate and during this transaction, we discovered she was my brothers (Ned/Ed) sister-in-law. I would then see Kat on occasion at Ned and Robin´s home when they had gatherings. Although I didn´t know Kat well, I can tell you she had a glow and warmth that radiated from her when I was around her. She was always kind to me. My heart goes out to you and your family.
Lori Spire
March 27, 2021
Kathi was my banking advisor at the First Nebraska Credit Union. She was genuine and kind, gave good advice, and really listened. She had such a beautiful smile and would greet me warmly by name each time I came into the office over a period of several years. I am deeply saddened to hear of her passing.
Colleen Aagesen
March 24, 2021
I used to work with her. My deepest sympathy.
Christina Rubenstein
March 21, 2021
Sending love to Melani, Dennis, Maya and Sara and all. I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Lyndsey Howe
March 21, 2021
I can hear your laugh
I can hear you say, "Hey, T"
I can still hear you
Love you, Kat
Taylor
March 21, 2021
Kathi was such a special friend & was always there to listen & encourage even though she was going through so much! CANCER SUCKS! She will be missed! We love you Kathi!
(Bathroom shots will never be the same )
Kristin & Aage
March 21, 2021
Kat was quick to welcome me into the family with open arms. My life is better having been blessed to know her and call her my friend. Kat, we love you and we'll see you later sister