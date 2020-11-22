Martinez, Kathleen A. (Golden)



July 22, 1954 - November 19, 2020



Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Preceded in death by father, John Golden; mother, Donna Golden Kirkpatrick; and brother, David Golden. Survived by husband, Refugio "Cuco" Martinez; sons, Anthony (Sunshine) Golden, and Adam Joseph Martinez; daughter, Amber Carrete and Trevor Carter; 7 grandchildren, Autumn, John Anthony, James, Dametrius, Mario Jr., Miguel and Mya; brothers, Gary (Barb) Golden and John (Barb) Golden; sisters, Jeanine (Bud) Gormley and Helen Welch; sister-in-law, Connie Golden; nieces; nephews; and many other family members and friends.



Due to Covid, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.