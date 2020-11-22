Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathleen A. Martinez
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Martinez, Kathleen A. (Golden)

July 22, 1954 - November 19, 2020

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Preceded in death by father, John Golden; mother, Donna Golden Kirkpatrick; and brother, David Golden. Survived by husband, Refugio "Cuco" Martinez; sons, Anthony (Sunshine) Golden, and Adam Joseph Martinez; daughter, Amber Carrete and Trevor Carter; 7 grandchildren, Autumn, John Anthony, James, Dametrius, Mario Jr., Miguel and Mya; brothers, Gary (Barb) Golden and John (Barb) Golden; sisters, Jeanine (Bud) Gormley and Helen Welch; sister-in-law, Connie Golden; nieces; nephews; and many other family members and friends.

Due to Covid, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.