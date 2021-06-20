Dunn, Kathleen Margaret
April 5, 1942 - April 26, 2020
Kathleen Margaret Dunn, age 78, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife to Dennis Dunn of more than 50 years, entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving children.
Born on April 5, 1942 in Midwest, WY, Kathleen was the youngest daughter of the late Gerald William Cunningham and Hildagard Cunningham. Kathleen, spent her career as a Pharmacist following her graduation from Creighton University in 1965. Kay and Dennis owned and operated Dunn's Pharmacy in Lead, SD for 15 years followed by a lengthy second career in the Veterans Administration.
Kathleen is survived by her children: Robert Dunn (Julie) of Lucas, TX, Erin Dunn of Kauai, HI, Jennifer Buhrfiend (Tim) of Elmhurst, IL, Cass Dunn of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Colin Dunn (Cara) of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Kathleen has 14 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Kathleen is also survived by her brother, James Cunningham of Rapid City, SD; and Nancy DiLembo of Novato, CA.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, June 26th, 10am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 11802 Pacific St., Omaha, with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathleen's memory may be sent to The Ronald McDonald House of Charleston or the Make a Wish Foundation.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.