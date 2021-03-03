Menu
Kathleen A. Flock
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Flock, Kathleen A.

September 8, 1943 - February 28, 2021

Devoted daughter, wife of 56 years, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. Retired Special Education teacher, philanthropist, volunteer, skilled seamstress and quilter, avid world traveler, #1 UNL Sports Fan. Member of Lions Club International, served as District Governor and Council Chair Multiple District 48 and fondly known as the "Peaches Lady." Member and of the GFWC since 1973 and International Director for the past 20 years. 5 year volunteer at Weigle - Williams Low Vision Center.

Preceded in death by Parents: John and Lilian Hobbs. Brother: John Hobbs II. Survived by Husband George "Ron" Flock. Children Heather Lenore Flock, Heath (Jennifer) Flock, Grandchildren: Charlie (Jordan), Lilie, William, Jonathan, Nathan, Suzanna, George, Oliver. Great-Grandson: James Heath. Brothers Robert (Artie) Hobbs, Dan Hobbs.

Private services will be held with internment at Omaha National Cemetery. A Celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent in her name to: Nebraska Lions Foundation, General Federation of Women's Club (National or Local) Weigle-Williams Low Vision Center.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Ann, Mark&Trish, Amy&Matt
March 11, 2021
To the Flock Family: My sincerest condolences on your loss. May you all find comfort and peace in the beautiful memories. Sending love and prayers with all of you. With love, Zenia
Zenia Lasola- Smith
March 10, 2021
Zenia Lasola-Smith
March 10, 2021
Ron and family Kathy was a true pioneer in special education. She was one of the greatest teachers who I had the pleasure to work with.
George Spilker
March 5, 2021
Coach, I´m so sorry to hear of Kathy´s passing. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. Take care during this difficult time.
Kristin (Garrison) Reed
March 5, 2021
Dear Ron, Heather, Heath and family, I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kathy. Over the 25 plus years that I knew her I witnessed a incredible teacher as well as a devoted wife and mother. Of course her selfless giving was demonstrated with the work she did through the Lions Club. I pray that the memories you all shared with Kathy can help bring you some comfort during the days ahead. May God bless you all. Sincerely, Sandra Boswell Gable
Sandra Boswell Gable
March 5, 2021
Ron, So sorry for your loss. You and the rest of the family are in our prayers.
Tom & Linda Fowler
March 4, 2021
Sending love and sympathy to your family in this tough time. May her memory provide comfort and peace.
Cathy and Zev
March 4, 2021
We were so lucky to travel with Kathy and Ron on many occasions----thankfully she always had it planned---best trip was 3 weeks in the UK---we hit most of the sights and able to meet with friends too. Thanks Kathy,
Beverly Vitamvas
March 4, 2021
Nora, Kevin and Ziggy
March 4, 2021
Christine,Sonia,Berta,Kavita
March 4, 2021
Sending much love and strength to your family. May her memory be a blessing.
Cindy phillips
March 3, 2021
So sorry for the loss of a beautiful person. My deepest condolences.
Allison Powell
March 3, 2021
Saddened to hear of Kathy´s passing. The Lions´ Club will truly miss their special Peach Lady, as will all. Prayers for peace for Ron and family.
Brenda and Bob Robeson
March 3, 2021
So so sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you. Mike & Jan Smith
Mike Smith
March 3, 2021
We were saddened to hear of Kathy´s passing. May Peace and Fond memories get you through this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Thanks for sharing her with us. Rich and Lynda
Rich and Lynda Thorpe
March 3, 2021
Ron, Truly sorry for your loss. She was a special presence and will be missed by all.
Wes Bain
March 3, 2021
May her Memory be Eternal!
Peter Wilger
March 3, 2021
Ron, we are so sorry. Prayers for you, Heather and Heath for comfort. She was such a special lady and will truly be missed.
Elaine Hansen
March 3, 2021
