Flock, Kathleen A.September 8, 1943 - February 28, 2021Devoted daughter, wife of 56 years, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. Retired Special Education teacher, philanthropist, volunteer, skilled seamstress and quilter, avid world traveler, #1 UNL Sports Fan. Member of Lions Club International, served as District Governor and Council Chair Multiple District 48 and fondly known as the "Peaches Lady." Member and of the GFWC since 1973 and International Director for the past 20 years. 5 year volunteer at Weigle - Williams Low Vision Center.Preceded in death by Parents: John and Lilian Hobbs. Brother: John Hobbs II. Survived by Husband George "Ron" Flock. Children Heather Lenore Flock, Heath (Jennifer) Flock, Grandchildren: Charlie (Jordan), Lilie, William, Jonathan, Nathan, Suzanna, George, Oliver. Great-Grandson: James Heath. Brothers Robert (Artie) Hobbs, Dan Hobbs.Private services will be held with internment at Omaha National Cemetery. A Celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent in her name to: Nebraska Lions Foundation, General Federation of Women's Club (National or Local) Weigle-Williams Low Vision Center.KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY441 No Washington St.Papillion NE 402-339-3232