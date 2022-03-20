Kathy was born in Omaha, in 1945, to Edward and Mary Anne (Kubitshek) Welch. She graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School and Briar Cliff University, both located in Sioux City, IA. Following graduation, she served several years as a volunteer with the Catholic Church Extension Society, supporting and strengthening poor mission dioceses across the United States. After serving as an Extension Volunteer, Kathy taught at Holy Family Elementary School in Council Bluffs, IA for several years. On July 26, 2012, Kathy retired from the Omaha Public School System, having last worked as an administrative professional in the human resources department.
In retirement, Kathy enjoyed volunteering for St. Leo's Catholic Church, attending and participating in local arts and crafts fairs, and spending time with her late husband, Richard "Dick" J. Larsen, family, friends, and, her much-loved dogs, Kubi and Tindra.
Kathy was a woman of devout faith, unconditional love for her family and friends, and a strong compassion to help others in need. Kathy is survived by her brother, Frederick (Marlis) Welch of Mount Vernon, WA; sister, Nancy (William "Jim") Nicol of Omaha; son, Joseph Fox (Chandra) of Omaha; many beloved members of the Larsen and Fox families; and numerous friends who she dearly loved as though they were family. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
VISITATION will be held on Thursday, March 24, from 5-7pm at the John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 72nd St. Chapel, 1010 N 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114. A ROSARY will be held at 7pm following the Visitation. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Friday, March 25, at 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Rd., Elkhorn, NE 68022. A brief Luncheon will follow at 11am, with INTERMENT on March 25 at 1pm in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, East Pierce St. and McPherson Ave., Council Bluffs, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Nebraska Humane Society, 8929 Fort St., Omaha, Nebraska 68134.
East Pierce St. and McPherson Ave., Council Bluffs, NE
Your mom was a wonderful neighbor. We were blessed to have you all next door. She always treated us like family always getting Micah (and of course Jake our dog) a Christmas gift. She will be missed. Thinking about you during this difficult time.
Stacy Burrus
Friend
March 23, 2022
I knew your mom through OPS. No matter what the situation, she showed grace to others. She was such a beautiful, kind, intelligent and faithful woman, and she will be remembered - always. I am so sorry for your loss.
Connie Wickham
March 21, 2022
Sending love and prayers for comfort at this difficult time. May the angels lead her into paradise.
John Dainko
March 21, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Kathy. I knew her from OPS. A wonderful lady, and always positive. R.I.P.