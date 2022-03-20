Fox-Larsen, Kathleen "Kathy" C.



December 7, 1945 - March 15, 2022



Kathy was born in Omaha, in 1945, to Edward and Mary Anne (Kubitshek) Welch. She graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School and Briar Cliff University, both located in Sioux City, IA. Following graduation, she served several years as a volunteer with the Catholic Church Extension Society, supporting and strengthening poor mission dioceses across the United States. After serving as an Extension Volunteer, Kathy taught at Holy Family Elementary School in Council Bluffs, IA for several years. On July 26, 2012, Kathy retired from the Omaha Public School System, having last worked as an administrative professional in the human resources department.



In retirement, Kathy enjoyed volunteering for St. Leo's Catholic Church, attending and participating in local arts and crafts fairs, and spending time with her late husband, Richard "Dick" J. Larsen, family, friends, and, her much-loved dogs, Kubi and Tindra.



Kathy was a woman of devout faith, unconditional love for her family and friends, and a strong compassion to help others in need. Kathy is survived by her brother, Frederick (Marlis) Welch of Mount Vernon, WA; sister, Nancy (William "Jim") Nicol of Omaha; son, Joseph Fox (Chandra) of Omaha; many beloved members of the Larsen and Fox families; and numerous friends who she dearly loved as though they were family. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.



VISITATION will be held on Thursday, March 24, from 5-7pm at the John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 72nd St. Chapel, 1010 N 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114. A ROSARY will be held at 7pm following the Visitation. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Friday, March 25, at 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Rd., Elkhorn, NE 68022. A brief Luncheon will follow at 11am, with INTERMENT on March 25 at 1pm in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, East Pierce St. and McPherson Ave., Council Bluffs, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Nebraska Humane Society, 8929 Fort St., Omaha, Nebraska 68134.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street



(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.