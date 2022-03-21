Fox-Larsen, Kathleen C. "Kathy"December 7, 1945 - March 15, 2022Kathy was a woman of devout faith, unconditional love for her family and friends, and a strong compassion to help others in need. Kathy is survived by: her brother, Frederick (Marlis) Welch of Mount Vernon, WA; her sister, Nancy (William "Jim") Nicol of Omaha; her son, Joseph Fox (Chandra) of Omaha; many beloved members of the Larsen and Fox families; and numerous friends who she dearly loved as though they were family. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Anne (Kubitshek) Welch; and her husband, Richard "Dick" J. Larsen.VISITATION will be held on Thursday, March 24, from 5-7pm at the John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 72nd St. Chapel, 1010 N 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114. ROSARY will be Recited at 7pm, following VISITATION. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Friday, March 25, at 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Rd., Elkhorn, NE 68022. A brief Luncheon will follow at 11am, with INTERMENT on March 25th, at 1pm in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, East Pierce St. and McPherson Ave., Council Bluffs, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Nebraska Humane Society, 8929 Fort St., Omaha, Nebraska 68134.JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY72nd STREET CHAPEL1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664