Kathleen M. Heizer
Heizer, Kathleen M.

December 29, 1947 - March 31, 2022

Of Omaha. Special Education para-professional with the Millard, NE Public Schools for 15 years, retiring on June 30, 2016. Preceded by parents, Kenneth M. and Marjorie E. (Lippert) Kelly; granddaughters, Hayley Pruett and Eryn Heizer; and grandson, Max Heizer. Survived by her significant other, Douglas Blubaugh of Omaha; children, Kelly (Curt) Alley, Kim (Donald) Winters, Brad Heizer all of Council Bluffs IA, Kurt (Cindy) Heizer of Papillion NE, and Kim (David) Miszuk of Omaha; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ken (Cindy) Kelly, Bruce (Ann) Kelly all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL VISITATION: Wednesday 5-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. INURNMENT: Thursday in Garner Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Autism Speaks.

