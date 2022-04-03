Heizer, Kathleen M.



December 29, 1947 - March 31, 2022



Of Omaha. Special Education para-professional with the Millard, NE Public Schools for 15 years, retiring on June 30, 2016. Preceded by parents, Kenneth M. and Marjorie E. (Lippert) Kelly; granddaughters, Hayley Pruett and Eryn Heizer; and grandson, Max Heizer. Survived by her significant other, Douglas Blubaugh of Omaha; children, Kelly (Curt) Alley, Kim (Donald) Winters, Brad Heizer all of Council Bluffs IA, Kurt (Cindy) Heizer of Papillion NE, and Kim (David) Miszuk of Omaha; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ken (Cindy) Kelly, Bruce (Ann) Kelly all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.



MEMORIAL VISITATION: Wednesday 5-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. INURNMENT: Thursday in Garner Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Autism Speaks.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2022.