Hicks, Kathleen
Age 54 - December 20, 2021
Survived by husband: Jeff Hicks of Dunlap; daughters: Katelyn and Ethan York of Omaha, Remy Hicks and Danny Meyer of Omaha, and Abbie Hicks of Omaha; mother: Marilyn Murphy of Dunlap; brother: Mike and Rebecca Murphy of San Antonio, TX.
A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL was on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap, IA.
FOUTS FUNERAL HOME
Woodbine, Iowa 712-647-2221www.foutsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 1, 2022.