Kathleen Hicks
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fouts Funeral Home
501 Normal St
Woodbine, IA
Hicks, Kathleen

Age 54 - December 20, 2021

Survived by husband: Jeff Hicks of Dunlap; daughters: Katelyn and Ethan York of Omaha, Remy Hicks and Danny Meyer of Omaha, and Abbie Hicks of Omaha; mother: Marilyn Murphy of Dunlap; brother: Mike and Rebecca Murphy of San Antonio, TX.

A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL was on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap, IA.

FOUTS FUNERAL HOME

Woodbine, Iowa 712-647-2221

www.foutsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart will be forever broken and I will miss you dearly my little sister. I remember to well the void in my heart when Trisha left this world way to soon. Only thing that keeps me going is that you and Trisha are reunited again. And, or course you are with many family members; especially John and lots of friends. It is you time to be stress free! You have worked extremely hard all your life and the glue that held your family together. Love ya
Regina Evans (GiGi)
Family
December 27, 2021
Your friends, 1184 MST team
December 27, 2021
