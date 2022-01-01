My heart will be forever broken and I will miss you dearly my little sister. I remember to well the void in my heart when Trisha left this world way to soon. Only thing that keeps me going is that you and Trisha are reunited again. And, or course you are with many family members; especially John and lots of friends. It is you time to be stress free! You have worked extremely hard all your life and the glue that held your family together. Love ya

Regina Evans (GiGi) Family December 27, 2021