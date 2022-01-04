Menu
Kathleen Anne Renner
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Renner, Kathleen Anne (Kennedy)

July 27, 1946 - January 3, 2022

Kathleen Anne (Kennedy) Renner born July 27, 1946, and died on January 3, 2022. Born in Auburn, Nebraska to Charles and Alberta (Hall) Kennedy. She was married to Daniel V. Renner on July 4, 1967, until his death on October 8, 2017.

Survived by siblings: Willis Duaine Kennedy (Joan), Alan Brent Kennedy (Barbara), and Jeanie Kay (Kennedy) Cominol (James); and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Friday, January 7th from 11am to 1pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, all at West Center Chapel. The Nurses' Honor Guard will do a presentation at 1pm. Memorials are suggested to AARP Foundation or a charity or your choice.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I sure enjoyed the time I got to spend with Kathy, she was one in a million.
Tracy
January 6, 2022
I worked with Kathy down at St Joe's CMH She was a good nurse very caring and kind After work we would sometimes go to Cubbys in the Old Market and have a flavored coffee I always remember how she liked chocolate covered cherries . My family knew Kathy and our prayers and thoughts go out to her family . She will be missed.
jan dave and janel Koenig
Work
January 5, 2022
