Renner, Kathleen Anne (Kennedy)
July 27, 1946 - January 3, 2022
Kathleen Anne (Kennedy) Renner born July 27, 1946, and died on January 3, 2022. Born in Auburn, Nebraska to Charles and Alberta (Hall) Kennedy. She was married to Daniel V. Renner on July 4, 1967, until his death on October 8, 2017.
Survived by siblings: Willis Duaine Kennedy (Joan), Alan Brent Kennedy (Barbara), and Jeanie Kay (Kennedy) Cominol (James); and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Friday, January 7th from 11am to 1pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, all at West Center Chapel. The Nurses' Honor Guard will do a presentation at 1pm. Memorials are suggested to AARP Foundation or a charity or your choice.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
