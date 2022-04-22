Sabaliauskas, Kathleen AnnApril 28, 1943 - April 20, 2022Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Nora Wieborg; and daughter, Jeanette Sabaliauskas.She is survived by husband, John Sabaliauskas; children: Ann Marie Baker (Randy), John Sabaliauskas Jr. (Holly) and Amy Urzendowski (Dan); grandchildren: Sydney and Nathan Urzendowski, Nora and Alice Baker, and Jolie and Avery Sabaliauskas; and brother, Jim Wieborg (Bonnie).VISITATION: 4-7pm Sunday, April 24th, with WAKE SERVICE beginning at 7pm, all at Reichmuth Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Monday, April 25th, at St. Patrick's Church in Elkhorn. Interment: St. John Kanty in Bellevue. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Patrick's YouTube channel.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222