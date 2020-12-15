Sortino, Kathleen
January 22, 1948 - December 14, 2020
Family receives friends, Thursday, 4-8pm, St. Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St. Private Family Service, Friday, 1pm.
Masks required per CDC Guidelines. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
Memorials are suggested to St. Michael Lutheran Church.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2020.