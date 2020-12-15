Menu
Kathleen Sortino
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Sortino, Kathleen

January 22, 1948 - December 14, 2020

Family receives friends, Thursday, 4-8pm, St. Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St. Private Family Service, Friday, 1pm.

Masks required per CDC Guidelines. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

Memorials are suggested to St. Michael Lutheran Church.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Michael Lutheran Church
13232 Blondo St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
She was a memorable Kindergarten teacher. 40 years later and I am saddened to hear of her passing. B
John
September 6, 2021
Kathy was my best friend at Norris Jr. High School--we graduated together from Central High School. She was such a kind and caring person who always had encouraging words of support. My deepest condolences to her family and friends in your time of loss and sadness.
Ali Kramer Moeller
December 18, 2020
We are so saddened by what Kathy went through. We know she is now in God's hands. Kathy was a good friend to us for more than 50 years. She always had kind words and a smile for everyone. She will be missed! May she rest in peace.
Robbie and Mike Hoskovec
December 16, 2020
Judy Kennedy
December 16, 2020
Kathy, thank you for being such an amazing friend to my mom. Your kind heart will be missed.
Gina Hoskovec Belik
December 16, 2020
We were so sad to hear. Kathy was a very lovely lady. Our thought and prayers are with the family.
Becky McCutchen
December 15, 2020
Randy, Mike, Shanon and Maddie my heart is breaking with the passing of your mom. She is one of the sweetest ladies I've ever known and I am so lucky and proud to of been her niece, I will miss her dearly. Love to all of you, RIP Aunt Kathy I love you!
Lori Romaire
December 15, 2020
