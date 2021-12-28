Stover, Kathleen A.
May 16, 1952 - December 27, 2021
Kathleen Stover died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 27. Kathy is survived by her husband of 49 years, James W. Stover; her children: Jason (Amie), Josh (Jeanne), Justin, Katie, and Erin; and her grandchildren: Cameron, Addison, McKenna, Madison, Kinsley, Barrett, Jameson, and Maggie.
VISITATION: Thursday, December 30st from 5pm to 7 pm with the VIGIL SERVICE to follow at 7pm, all at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 31st at 10:30 am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 "S" Street. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2021.