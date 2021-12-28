Menu
Kathleen A. Stover
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Stover, Kathleen A.

May 16, 1952 - December 27, 2021

Kathleen Stover died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 27. Kathy is survived by her husband of 49 years, James W. Stover; her children: Jason (Amie), Josh (Jeanne), Justin, Katie, and Erin; and her grandchildren: Cameron, Addison, McKenna, Madison, Kinsley, Barrett, Jameson, and Maggie.

VISITATION: Thursday, December 30st from 5pm to 7 pm with the VIGIL SERVICE to follow at 7pm, all at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 31st at 10:30 am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 "S" Street. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
So sorry to hear about your loss Jim.
Dave Wiese
January 2, 2022
My thoughts and Prayers are with you Jim and your Family in this time of grief. God Bless her .
Chuck Gilmore
Other
January 1, 2022
Condolences to the family.
John A Siford
December 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Kathy. I remember her so well from Pheasant Run; she was a kind soul and such a good Wife and Mom to her family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad time.
BARB HOODY
December 29, 2021
