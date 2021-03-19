My heart is here for all of you not just now but always. She shall be missed. She wasn´t Liked by everyone that knew her, she was LOVED & RESPECTED by all of us, the most strongest & beautiful woman I have ever met. My friend you are in the Lord´s house no pain & most of all your with your husband who you Loved so very much. You will be missed so very much by everyone. Till we are meet you shall be in my HEART forever & always. Tell Louie he was Blessed to have you as his wife & I miss him and also remains in my HEART and never forgotten. My Love to both of you forever & always. Marilyn Perez

Marilyn Perez March 21, 2021