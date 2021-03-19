Valencia, Kathleen Rita
August 3, 1953 - March 17, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Louis M. Valencia. Survived by son, Anthony Valencia; daughter, Rosa E. Valencia (Terrence O'Donnell); grandchildren: James, Esperanza, and Carmelo; six sisters; one brother; other relatives and friends.
ROSARY with CDC guidelines: Monday, March 22nd at 10:30am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: at 11am at St. Joan of Arc, 3122 S 74th Street.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2021.