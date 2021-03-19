Menu
Kathleen Rita Valencia
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Valencia, Kathleen Rita

August 3, 1953 - March 17, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Louis M. Valencia. Survived by son, Anthony Valencia; daughter, Rosa E. Valencia (Terrence O'Donnell); grandchildren: James, Esperanza, and Carmelo; six sisters; one brother; other relatives and friends.

ROSARY with CDC guidelines: Monday, March 22nd at 10:30am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: at 11am at St. Joan of Arc, 3122 S 74th Street.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2021.
My thoughts and prayers our with you today and always love always your cousin.
Monica schmit
March 22, 2021
My condolences to the family. (Valencia/Baez) You will be in my prayers. Kathy will greatly be missed, she was a friend! Our family and the Baez's were neighbors....great memories as kids! As adults, she stayed in So Omaha area....seen her at the parties.... You are in a better place now Kathy! RIP
Mona (Zaragosa)
March 22, 2021
We lost a great hardworking lady. She's reunited with her husband in Heaven, they're both probably volunteering for all kinds of duties, & took ove as guardian angels to Anthiny & Rosa. She was called home early as was hubby because it was time for them to rest from all their volunteer work. Rest now in God's loving care.
Rose Chavez
March 21, 2021
My heart is here for all of you not just now but always. She shall be missed. She wasn´t Liked by everyone that knew her, she was LOVED & RESPECTED by all of us, the most strongest & beautiful woman I have ever met. My friend you are in the Lord´s house no pain & most of all your with your husband who you Loved so very much. You will be missed so very much by everyone. Till we are meet you shall be in my HEART forever & always. Tell Louie he was Blessed to have you as his wife & I miss him and also remains in my HEART and never forgotten. My Love to both of you forever & always. Marilyn Perez
Marilyn Perez
March 21, 2021
So Very Sorry For Your Loss Prayers And Thoughts To All Of The Valencia And Baez Families God Be With You All
James Vasquez
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss Rosa and Anthony. May God Bless you.
Kenny Meyer
March 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! My heart and prayers are with you!
Carrie Vlassakis Contreras
March 20, 2021
From Perez Family
March 20, 2021
Dina merrick and family
March 20, 2021
Jared, Erin, and kids
March 19, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. May God wrap his loving arms of comfort around you and give you peace. God bless. John & Lisa Ramirez
Lisa Neu-Ramirez and John Ramirez
March 19, 2021
