Walter, Kathleen Ann
December 17, 1945 - March 9, 2022
Kathleen Ann Walter, age 76, originally of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away on March 9, 2022 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She was born in Council Bluffs on December 17, 1945, daughter of the late Robert and Gennella Chambers.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband, James; her son, Jeff (Bethany); her daughter, Julie (Michael); her 9 grandchildren; and her brother, Jack Chambers.
Kathy graduated from Abraham Lincoln HS in 1964 and lived much of her life in Council Bluffs. She worked at Security National Bank of Omaha for over 25 years, where she enjoyed helping her clients and maintaining friendships with coworkers.
In Kathy's free time she loved gardening, baking and playing cards. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Jim, family and friends. She and Jim recently relocated to southern California where she enjoyed the year round warm weather and watching the dolphins play in the ocean.
A Private Service will be held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on April 2. Any memorials may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara (CFSB.org
).
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.