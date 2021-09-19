Kathleen Marie "Sam" Warren, age 66, of Omaha, passed away on September 16, 2021. Preceded in death by James and Virginia O'Neil of Omaha. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Bill Warren of Papillion, NE; three children, Courtney (Jason) Calvert of Omaha, Jay (Jessica) Warren of Vermillion SD, and Andrew (Christine) Warren of Noblesville, IN; pug, Pierre Worthington III of Omaha; five grandchildren, Jonathan and Jaiden Tolbert of Omaha, Temperance Warren of Noblesville IN, and Stella and Liam Warren of Vermillion, SD; and one great-grandchild, Greyson Miranda of Omaha.
A CELEBRATION of LIFE is planned for Saturday, September 25, at St. Martha's Episcopal Church in Papillion, NE from 11am–2pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Omaha Food Bank, or the Nebraska Humane Society.
Hold on to the memories & she will always be with you. Sorry for your loss Bill. Thinking of you and your family.
Debi Richardson
September 28, 2021
Will we miss you Sam.
Your Little Brother Mitchie.
God let your Smile shine through the clouds to let us know you made it Home. Be Strong Billy and family, We know God has better plan for her.
Mitchie John Sr.
Friend
September 24, 2021
So hard to say goodbye to someone so loved by her family...she will forever be in your hearts. Our condolences to you Bill and your family.
Wayne and Linda Heine
Friend
September 19, 2021
Heartbroken to hear of Sam's passing. Resting with God now. Take care. Love you all.