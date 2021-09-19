Warren, Kathleen "Sam"



1955 - 2021



Kathleen Marie "Sam" Warren, age 66, of Omaha, passed away on September 16, 2021. Preceded in death by James and Virginia O'Neil of Omaha. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Bill Warren of Papillion, NE; three children, Courtney (Jason) Calvert of Omaha, Jay (Jessica) Warren of Vermillion SD, and Andrew (Christine) Warren of Noblesville, IN; pug, Pierre Worthington III of Omaha; five grandchildren, Jonathan and Jaiden Tolbert of Omaha, Temperance Warren of Noblesville IN, and Stella and Liam Warren of Vermillion, SD; and one great-grandchild, Greyson Miranda of Omaha.



A CELEBRATION of LIFE is planned for Saturday, September 25, at St. Martha's Episcopal Church in Papillion, NE from 11am–2pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Omaha Food Bank, or the Nebraska Humane Society.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.